Sony S1 and S2 tablets teased in promo video

Clever Sony. Distracting us from the wanting to know more about its S1 and S2 tablets with an awesome Rube Goldberg machine.

Short of spotting the Android Honeycomb keys on the tablets and the fact that the larger Android tablet will weight the same as a thick magazine, there is little in the way of information on Sony's first foray into the Google tablet landscape.

Not to worry, the video itself is so awesome that all is forgiven. Light in particular is put to very good use, shadows being cast across the walls by the tablets' beautiful displays.

Little is known as of yet about the tablets short of a possible late Summer release. A note picked up by Engadget a few days ago from Sony's marketing group said pre-orders would begin in August, with tablets shipping in September suggesting an IFA announce date possibly.