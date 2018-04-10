Sky Mobile adds tablets to its data rollover plans from £13, iPads coming soon

Sky Mobile has added tablets to its device line-up, with monthly data plans that include no upfront costs and data rollover so you never miss out on the data you paid for.

It now offers 4G tablets as part of its Sky Mobile Swap contracts, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and 9.2-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 devices all available. Apple iPads will also be offered by the network in future.

They are available on both the Swap24 and Swap36 price plans, with a 7-inch Galaxy Tab A starting at £10 per month for the device and 500MB of data on a 36-month contract. It is £13 per month on a 24-month contract. When the contract is up, you can swap the tablet for the latest model.

The 10.1-inch version of the Galaxy Tab A is available from £13 per month, while the Galaxy Tab S2 starts at £19 per month.

If you want more monthly data, you can go all the way up to 10GB per month. The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 with 10GB starts at £25 per month, for example.

As with all Sky Mobile plans, any data you do not use in a month is rolled over so you can use it later down the line.

You can see all the plans and deals at sky.com/shop/mobile/tablets.