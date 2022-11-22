Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE rumoured to pack a 'great pen experience'

(Pocket-lint) - The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE is set to pack a "great pen experience" according to one leaker, with the tablet making use of a Wacom digitiser.

The tablet, whose name is now apparently definitely going to be the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, will be the next in the line of Fan Edition products to come out of Samsung. Leaker Roland Quandt has a few details to share about the unannounced tablet, although to say that there are still some things we don't yet know would absolutely be the understatement of the year.

So what do we know? Well, we know that the product carries the codename Birdie, which means that we also know that it is the product that appeared in Geekbench results. Those results saw a score of 773 for single-core performance and 2318 for multi-core. That means that we shouldn't expect this to be super quick, but that's no surprise given the middle-of-the-road market that the tablet is likely to do its business in.

Galaxy Tab S8 FE (that's the actual name) SM-X506B has an LCD, Wacom digitizer = great pen experience, and carries the codename "Birdie", so that Geekbench result from September should totally be real. — rquandt@mastodon.social (@rquandt) November 21, 2022

Brandt says that we can expect the thing to ship with an LCD screen, again matching that expected target audience. But most interesting is the talk of a Wacom digitiser that will enable a "great pen experience," according to the leaker. Whether we can expect this thing to offer iPad Pro and Apple Pencil levels of capability remains to be seen, but at least we know that S Pen support will be part of the product itself.

But that's all we know. There's currently no word on a release window or how much we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE to cost, unfortunately.

