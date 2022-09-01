(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet, designed to be tough enough to use outside of the office, wherever you might fancy working.

The tablet features MIL-STD-810H military-grade toughness and Samsung claims it is "tough enough to endure even the most demanding work environments". Did someone say beach working?

-

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro offers a 10.2mm frame, weighs 674g and it features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It can withstand drops of up to 1-metre, or 1.2-metres when used with the protective cover that comes in the box.

It also offers an integrated S Pen and it is IP68 water and dust resistant. The 10.1-inch TFT LCD display has a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and it can be adjusted to work with gloves, while you'll also find a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and autofocus, and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro runs on a 6nm Octa-core processor and there is a choice of 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Both have microSD for storage expansion up to 1TB.

There's a replaceable 7600mAh battery on board, as well as fast charging, and there's also a No Battery Mode that allows the tablet to be used continuously at a kiosk or in a vehicle without the battery.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 2 February 2022 Pocket-lint daily is a daily tech newsletter curated by Stuart Miles, Pocket-lint's founder. Find out how to get it every morning.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro runs on Android 12.0 out of the box and Samsung will offer five years of security updates and three years of OS updates.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be available starting September in parts of Europe, with availability in Asia, Latin America, North America and the Middle East to follow later this year. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.