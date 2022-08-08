(Pocket-lint) - It's clear that Samsung believes that foldable devices are the future, and its highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

However, rumours suggest that the brand may have an additional foldable device up its sleeve, this time in the form of a tablet.

Sure, the Z Fold is already encroaching on tablet territory, so we imagine this additional model will be significantly larger.

Sources suggest this new model will be unveiled alongside Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series.

If it proves true, that means we have a pretty good idea of when we can expect to see it, as Samsung follows an annual launch schedule.

The Galaxy Tab S9 should launch in January or February 2023, although, at this stage, we don't know much more about the device than that.

We have seen some very cool concepts from Samsung's display division in recent times, and we can't help but wonder if they might be implemented in this upcoming device.

Of course, it's pure speculation, but it would be interesting to see one of the dual-folding or rollable concepts used here.

As foldable smartphones continue to gain momentum, a move into the tablet space is a pretty logical next step.

As to how it will look, your guess is as good as ours, but we're definitely excited to find out.

Writing by Luke Baker.