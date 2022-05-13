(Pocket-lint) - Years ago, Samsung launched a new Android tablet called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Now, it's reportedly planning a 2022 edition.

The new update, still expected to be part of the Galaxy Tab lineup, has reportely been spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, and FCC certification websites. The latest claims about the upcoming tablet come from Pricebaba, Sudhanshu Ambhore, and Twitter user Snoopy Tech, the latter of which has shared marketing images of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022 Edition).

Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition pic.twitter.com/0EfslqXVVE — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 10, 2022

In other words, this tablet has fully leaked out at this point, but the latest reports provide exact specs and features you may be interested in knowing. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022 Edition) will likely come with a 10.4-inch display, the same as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that released in 2020. But it will only offer one storage memory configuration: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of local storage. The Wi-Fi-only model will cost €379 (approximately £322 or $394). For the LTE connectivity, expect the pricing to be €439 (£373/$456).

Apart from the 10.4-inch TFT screen with a 2,400 x 1,200-pixel resolution, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition might feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It will reportedly run Android 12 out of the box and come with an S-Pen that will attach to the right edge with the help of magnets. Other features include an 8-megapixel sensor for the rear camera and a 5-megapixel front sensor for selfies. The tablet is said to be powered by 7,040mAh battery unit, capable of 5W fast charging.

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will likely have dual speakers tuned by AKG.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.