(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next Unpacked event is mere days away, and ahead of the big showcase, a noted leaker has shared renders and even a press release about some of the devices expected to debut.

More specifically, the unannounced Galaxy Tab S8 lineup - which is rumoured to include a high-end "Ultra" model for the first time - has entirely leaked online.

Evan Blass posted what looks like Samsung’s full press release about the tablet range via his Leakland Substack. Keep in mind Samsung has long been rumoured to be working on three new Galaxy Tab models, likely called the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. Samsung's newly leaked press release seems to confirm those details about the new tablets while disclosing they will support Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging. The S8 Plus and S8 Ultra, in particular, will come with an updated S Pen stylus that uses a "prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency".

Blass also shared several detailed renders of the Tab S8 series. They confirm the Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest of the trio - thanks to its 11-inch (2560 x 1600 resolution) LCD screen. The Tab S8 Plus is the next biggest, with its 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752 resolution) OLED screen, while the Tab S8 Ultra is the grandest of them all with a 4.6-inch (2960 x 1848 resolution) OLED screen featuring a notch.

The renders also give a glimpse of accessories. The Ultra model, for instance, is pictured with a keyboard cover. There is also a second cover with no keyboard.

According to the press release, you can pre-order the Tab S8 lineup starting 9 February 2022 at 10am ET. It will launch on 25 February 2022 in "select markets" such as the US, Europe, and Korea. There's no word yet on the UK.

At Unpacked on 9 February 2022, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, including a Note-successor called S22 Ultra.

You will be able to watch the event here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.