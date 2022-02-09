Samsung reveals Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra tablets line-up

(Pocket-lint) - There's been a renewed level of interest in tablets given the way the world has changed over the past two years, with Samsung championing its refreshed line-up with a trio of slates: the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra.

Principally the difference between the three comes down a choice in size: the Tab S8 is 11-inches, the S8+ 12.4-inches, the S8 Ultra the biggest of the lot at 14.6-inches.

Interestingly as the screen size increases, so the tablet's thickness slims, given how Samsung can spread the battery load throughout the device's internals. That means the Ultra is a mere 5.5mm, making it super slim, while the ‘entry' S8 sits at a very respectable 6.3mm.

All models feature the option to expand the on-board storage using microSD, but with 128GB and 256GB options (plus a 512GB option in the Ultra only) there's plenty of available space straight out of the box.

The full range of S8 Tab options include Samsung's S Pen stylus in the box, which can magnetically attach. As always it's good to see the stylus inclusion as a set standard, unlike some competitors - if you're more inclined to buy an iPad, for example, then Apple doesn't ship with its pen included.

There's plenty of optional Galaxy accessories available, too, including a Book Cover Keyboard, allowing the tablets to be used in a more laptop-replacement format. Samsung's One UI 4 Tab software is setup to help accommodate such usage.

And if you want a connected option then 5G versions will be available across the whole product line-up.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series' pricing varies considerably depending on what appeals. Here's a summary of costs for different variants ahead of their 25 February arrival:

Tab S8: 128GB + 8GB RAM: £649 (Wi-Fi) / £799 (5G) add £50 for 256GB storage

Tab S8+: 128GB + 8GB RAM: £849 (Wi-Fi) / £999 (5G) add £50 for 256GB storage

Tab S8 Ultra: 128GB + 8GB RAM: £999 (Wi-Fi) / £1,149 (5G) 256GB + 12GB RAM: £1,099 (Wi-Fi) / £1,249 (5G) 512GB + 16GB RAM: £1,249 (Wi-Fi) / £1,399 (5G)



Writing by Mike Lowe.