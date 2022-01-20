(Pocket-lint) - After accidentally leaking the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G on its own support pages, Samsung has now seemingly listed both that and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on Amazon in France.

Both have appeared before any official announcement, with a launch date of 25 February 2022.

The listings also reveal some key specifications, prices, as well as supply images of each of the forthcoming Android tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G, for example, will cost €1,308 (£1,086) and sport a 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 display. It runs on a Qualcomm processor but there's no word on which one yet (previous rumours suggest the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1).

It'll come with 128GB of storage and have Android 12 pre-installed.

Multiple Wi-Fi standards are supported, as well as Bluetooth, and it is 5G-enabled, of course.

Its measurements are ‎326 x 209 x 50mm and it weighs 728g.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is Wi-Fi-only - no mobile capabilities - and will set you back €961.

Its display is 12.4-inches and also thought to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. There's a similar 128GB of storage on board, and is Android 12 from the box.

The tablet measures 285 x 185 x 60mm and weighs 572g.

Both tablets are shown with an S Pen stylus included.

We expect them to be officially unveiled, along with the standard Tab S8, on 8 February 2022 during Samsung's next Unpacked event.

Writing by Rik Henderson.