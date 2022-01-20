Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Samsung tablet news

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Plus listed on Amazon ahead of launch, specifications revealed

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Samsung / Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Plus listed on Amazon ahead of launch, specifications revealed
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After accidentally leaking the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G on its own support pages, Samsung has now seemingly listed both that and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on Amazon in France.

Both have appeared before any official announcement, with a launch date of 25 February 2022.

The listings also reveal some key specifications, prices, as well as supply images of each of the forthcoming Android tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G, for example, will cost €1,308 (£1,086) and sport a 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 display. It runs on a Qualcomm processor but there's no word on which one yet (previous rumours suggest the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1).

It'll come with 128GB of storage and have Android 12 pre-installed.

Multiple Wi-Fi standards are supported, as well as Bluetooth, and it is 5G-enabled, of course.

Its measurements are ‎326 x 209 x 50mm and it weighs 728g.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is Wi-Fi-only - no mobile capabilities - and will set you back €961.

Its display is 12.4-inches and also thought to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. There's a similar 128GB of storage on board, and is Android 12 from the box.

The tablet measures 285 x 185 x 60mm and weighs 572g.

Best tablet 2022: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet 2022: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · · Updated

What are the best tablets? 1. Apple iPad (2021) · 2. Amazon Fire 8 HD · 3. iPad mini (2021) 7 · 4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e · 5. iPad Air

Both tablets are shown with an S Pen stylus included.

We expect them to be officially unveiled, along with the standard Tab S8, on 8 February 2022 during Samsung's next Unpacked event.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Plus listed on Amazon ahead of launch, specifications revealed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Plus listed on Amazon ahead of launch, specifications revealed By Rik Henderson ·
Vivo expanding beyond phones? Vivo Pad tablet tipped to launch
Vivo expanding beyond phones? Vivo Pad tablet tipped to launch By Mike Lowe ·
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra release date, specs and rumours
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra release date, specs and rumours By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets reveal at Unpacked on 8 February?
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets reveal at Unpacked on 8 February? By Mike Lowe ·
Apple iPad Air (2022) could come this spring with A15 Bionic
Apple iPad Air (2022) could come this spring with A15 Bionic By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Microsoft launches matte black Surface Go 3 with LTE connectivity
Microsoft launches matte black Surface Go 3 with LTE connectivity By Maggie Tillman ·