(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 8 February - when its Galaxy S22 phone series is expected to be revealed - but it's now also rumoured to be when the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be revealed too.

It was back in early October 2021 when the first images of the next-gen Galaxy tablets showed face, backed up in early December with an image of the Tab S8 Ultra complete with notched design.

A more up-to-date report from Winfuture.de has additional speculation about what the Tab S8 series is likely to include: a trio of tablet options - Tab S8, S8 Plus, S8 Ultra - each featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, being one of the key updates (previously the earlier generation SD888 was expected).

The core difference between the S8 and S8 Plus duo versus the larger-scale S8 Ultra is expected to be in the screen department: the smallest of the lot, the Tab S8, is thought to feature an 11-inch LCD panel; the medium size model, the Tab S8 Plus, is said to step up to OLED at 12.7-inches; while the Tab S8 Ultra is also thought to use OLED but feature a notch design, being available in a much larger 14.6-inch size.

It looks as though 2022 will continue the resurgence of the high-end tablet, then, with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, in particular, in contention for being one of the most interesting to release in the Android space for quite some time.

Writing by Mike Lowe.