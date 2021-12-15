(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's budget Android tablet series, the Galaxy Tab A line, has been the go-to option for those needing a well priced Android tablet for many years now. Today, Samsung has announced its latest entry to the series, the Galaxy Tab A8.

The new device offers a larger 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1200 resolution. The front features very slim bezels and Samsung claims an 80 per cent screen to body ratio.

On the inside, you'll find an octa-core processor that is 10 per cent faster than the CPU found in its predecessor. There will be two memory configurations to choose from, either 3GB or 4GB.

Camera-wise, there's an 8-mega pixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Thankfully, the headphone jack is still present on this tablet, allowing lots of flexibility when it comes to audio devices.

The Tab A8 allows for expandable storage via MicroSD, up to 1TB if you fancy shelling out for one of those. For the built-in storage, it can be configured from 32GB up to 128GB.

It's got a fairly hefty 7,040mAh battery, which should keep you going all day, although Samsung hasn't mentioned a battery life estimate as of yet.

There is support for 15W fast charging, but the supplied charger only provides 7.75W, so you'll need to buy another adapter to get the full speed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be launching on January 4th 2022 and will be available in either Grey, Silver or Pink Gold.

UK Pricing is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, WiFi, 32GB, RRP £219

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, LTE, 32GB, RRP £259

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, WiFi, 64GB, RRP £249

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, LTE, 64GB, RRP £289