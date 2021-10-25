Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Samsung tablet news

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show notched display

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 4
91mobiles
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show notched display photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Android tablet fans have been eagerly anticipating the new Galaxy Tab S lineup from Samsung. Word on the street is that Samsung plans to launch three high end tablets in early 2022 - the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This will be the first time Samsung offers an Ultra model for its Android tablet series. The Ultra, as the name suggests, being its flagship model.

Thanks to renders released by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks, we've been treated to a glimpse of what the S8 Ultra might look like. While at first glance it may look like most other tablets, closer inspection shows that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will likely be sporting a camera notch.

The notch is positioned at the top of the screen when used in landscape mode, and will allow the tablet to have much thinner bezels on its huge 14.6-inch display, squeezing every millimeter out of the tablet's form factor. Comparatively, the Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch screen, and 12.4-inches on the Tab S8+, unofficial renders show no notch on either of these models.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle ·

Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show dual rear cameras, four speakers and a USB Type-C port, as well as a magnetic strip for the S Pen. There's a distinct lack of headphone jack though, which some users might find disappointing. The overall dimensions are reported to be 325.8 mm x 207.9 mm x 5.4 mm (12.8 inches x 8.2 inches x 0.2 inches).

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it seems clear that Samsung is taking aim at Apple's iPad Pro series, but with Apple's offering only measuring 12.9 inches, Samsung is betting bigger is better when it comes to tablets.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 25 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show notched display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show notched display By Luke Baker ·
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Android's answer to the iPad?
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Android's answer to the iPad? By Mike Lowe ·
Best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2021: What deals will we get?
Best iPad and tablet deals for Black Friday 2021: What deals will we get? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
  • Via: [Exclusive] Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders reveal notched display, dual rear camera, and more - 91mobiles.com
Sections Samsung Tablets