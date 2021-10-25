Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show notched display

(Pocket-lint) - Android tablet fans have been eagerly anticipating the new Galaxy Tab S lineup from Samsung. Word on the street is that Samsung plans to launch three high end tablets in early 2022 - the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This will be the first time Samsung offers an Ultra model for its Android tablet series. The Ultra, as the name suggests, being its flagship model.

Thanks to renders released by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks, we've been treated to a glimpse of what the S8 Ultra might look like. While at first glance it may look like most other tablets, closer inspection shows that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will likely be sporting a camera notch.

And, following my #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8 leak, now comes your very first look at the MASSIVE #GalaxyTabS8Ultra! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/jEPtgn1jvc pic.twitter.com/iCmZuSdvWE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 23, 2021

The notch is positioned at the top of the screen when used in landscape mode, and will allow the tablet to have much thinner bezels on its huge 14.6-inch display, squeezing every millimeter out of the tablet's form factor. Comparatively, the Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch screen, and 12.4-inches on the Tab S8+, unofficial renders show no notch on either of these models.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra renders show dual rear cameras, four speakers and a USB Type-C port, as well as a magnetic strip for the S Pen. There's a distinct lack of headphone jack though, which some users might find disappointing. The overall dimensions are reported to be 325.8 mm x 207.9 mm x 5.4 mm (12.8 inches x 8.2 inches x 0.2 inches).

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it seems clear that Samsung is taking aim at Apple's iPad Pro series, but with Apple's offering only measuring 12.9 inches, Samsung is betting bigger is better when it comes to tablets.