Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event soon

(Pocket-lint) - Only a relatively short time after its last Unpacked event launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones, Samsung has put another date in our diary by announcing the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.

The stream will happen on 20 October 2021, at 10AM ET or 3PM BST, and for once we don't have a lot of information about what it's likely to be launching - although there's plenty of time between now and then for some leaks to get out.

While it would be a surprising change of timing if Samsung were to unveil new smartphones at the event, the teaser video above and Samsung's own description of the event, which leans into how "the technology [people] use every day should reflect their individuality", makes us think we could be seeing some new colour options for its devices.

Another possibility lies in the direction of tablets, which shot up in demand during the multiple lockdowns that much of the world endured in the last couple of years, so we could be in for some information about new devices in that area from Samsung.

Until the manufacturer says more, though, it's all a guessing game. It's going to be a busy week of presentations, though, with shows also in the offing from Apple and Google.