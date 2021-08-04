(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is launching a new Fan Edition device in the US. But it's not a phone. It's a tablet. Called the Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition, it features a 12.4-inch display, support for the S Pen, and 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

The tablet was first revealed, with international availability, in May.

Keep in mind Samsung's first Fan Edition device was a Galaxy smartphone: The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, or Fan Edition. It gave Samsung another roll of the S20 dice, to try and attract those who didn't take a bite of the apple the first time around. It featured a design similar to the Galaxy S20 series but made a couple of changes in order to reduce the price, like a plastic rear instead of glass.

You can read our review of the Galaxy S20 FE here.

Now, Samsung is extending the brand to its tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11 and packs 4GB memory and 64GB storage with microSD support up to 1TB. Other features include a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls and an 8-megapixel AF camera. And, of course, an S Pen stylus is included.

Also: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available with 5G on 5 August 2021, with a starting price of $669. You can get it in Mystic Black and Metal Unibody colourways. There will also be a Wi-Fi model. Pre-orders for that start the same day. It will cost $529 and be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Light Green, Mystic Light Pink, and Metal Unibody colours. In the US, you can buy the tablet from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Samsung.com will also sell the tablet, along with a new Galaxy Book Go 5G for $799.99 and Galaxy Chromebook Go for $349.99. Pre-orders start 5 August.