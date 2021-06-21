Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save up to £120 on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets in Prime Day sales

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Day sales are here and there are some huge savings to be had on Samsung's premium Android Tab S7 and S7+ tablets. 

If you're in the market for a tablet and the Apple iPad isn't up your street, then the Samsung Tab S7 and S7+ are two of the best iPad alternatives, running on Android instead. 

The headline deal is for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi only model which is now £689 in the Prime Day sales, instead of £869, with a saving of £180.

There are discounts to be had across a number of the Tab S7+ and S7 models though, with both 5G and Wi-Fi models having money off, and you'll also find some money off the older Samsung Tab S6 and Tab S5e. 

The Samsung Galaxy S7+ 5G tablet is on offer for £879 instead of £999 for Prime Day, with a saving of £120. You can also pick up the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for £529 instead of £689, with a saving of £160.

If you don't mind last year's model, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is £299 for Prime Day, instead of £359, saving £60. You can also nab the Galaxy Tab S5e for £329 instead of £429, with a £110 saving.

Samsung's Tab S tablets are excellent slabs and the deals on Prime Day offer some great savings on them so worth having a look.

