Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite expand Samsung's tablet options for work or entertainment

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has officially announced two new tablets to its line-up of devices, clearing up a lot of confusion with naming and positioning.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is the more exciting of the two devices, picking up the FE - Fan Edition - label, meaning you get great specs without the huge price tag.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is pitched as a device you'll be able to work on, with a 12.4-inch display, optional keyboard cover, S Pen support and the ability to use Samsung DeX, or turn it onto an additional screen for your desk with Second Screen.

The 12.4-inch display has a share 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, although it's not OLED, while there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G powering the thing, with 4/6GB RAM and options for 64 or 128GB storage - and support for microSD.

The design is close to the Galaxy Tab S7, so you get a premium metal build that's only 6.3mm thick and available in four different colours.

There's a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging - and 5G is supported.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an altogether different proposition, sitting much further down the scale with a design that looks like it's a couple of years old and but it does have a metal skin, so that's going to provide premium feels.

There's an 8.7-inch display with 1340 x 800 pixel resolution and again it's a TFT display rather than OLED.

It has a lower grade MediaTek heart with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage, again with microSD card support.

It's pitched very much as an on the go entertainment device, the sort of thing you'll load with movies before you head off on your travels.

It has a 5100mAh battery with 15W charging and comes in two colours, silver or grey, and there will be the option for LTE connectivity.

Both tablets run Android 11, have stereo speakers and offer Dolby Atmos audio.

Writing by Chris Hall.