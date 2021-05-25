Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE briefly appears officially

(Pocket-lint) - Shortly after we'd seen official-looking renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it briefly appeared officially on Samsung's own site in Germany before being pulled.

The 'Fan Edition' of Samsung's flagship Android tablet is expected to come with most of the features found in the pricey S7+, but with a few tweaks to cut costs.

It's been reported by WinFuture.de that the tablet was actually live on Samsung's retail page in Germany, but checking since reveals that it is no longer there.

Still, it was live for long enough to get a glimpse at what the tablet offers. One of the main differences between this and the Tab S7+ is the processor inside.

The 'Fan Edition' has the Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor and 4GB RAM, rather than more powerful Snapdragon 865+. It also has an LCD display rather than OLED, but shares the 12.4-inch size of the 'plus' model.

Other details revealed include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie cam that's conveniently placed along the longer bezel for landscape use.

Since it's a Samsung tablet it makes sense that it supports the larger tablet S Pen (an optional extra) and has DeX, allowing you to use it with a more traditional desktop interface.

As for the design, that's no surprise here. It looks very similar to the existing Tab S7+ and was leaked extensively already. Those leaks also include pink and green colours which are reportedly going to launch as well at some point.

The key thing here for the FE is price, however. We don't know a UK or US price, but when the page was live it showed a suggested retail price of €649, which is considerably less than the €900+ Tab S7 Plus and a little cheaper than the smaller 11-inch regular Tab S7.

