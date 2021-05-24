(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has seen some success in its FE or 'Fan Edition' versions of smartphones. In particular, the S20 FE was brilliant in that it brought all the important features from the more premium S20 to a more accessible price bracket.

By the sounds of it, the manufacturer is planning a similar move for its premium tablet family. New renders have leaked, giving a detailed look at what could be the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

In it we see a device which is almost identical in styling to the Tab S7+ we reviewed in the second half of 2020.

The only issue with that device, really, is that for what it offers it's an expensive Android tablet. Still, it's got a great screen, 10 hour battery life and top tier power.

The leaked renders published by Roland Quandt show a similar looking device in multiple colours. There's silver, black, green and rose gold/pink. It's safe to say, it's the fashionable colours of today.

Like the Tab S7+, the screen has thin evenly-sized bezels all the way around, giving full impact to the screen, while the folio case offers an internal silo for the touchscreen pen as well as the ability to magnetically attach it to the back.

It even features similar flat, minimal edges and a single USB-C port on the one side and stereo speakers. There doesn't appear to be a physical fingerpint sensor anywhere, suggesting an in-display sensor which - in turn - could mean an OLED based panel.

While the original tweet doesn't give a concrete name, SamMobile believes this is the "first Fan Edition tablet" and that it will launch at some point in June. That means it shouldn't be too long to wait until we get the official word from Samsung.

Writing by Cam Bunton.