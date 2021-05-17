Samsung could extend FE branding to tablets with Galaxy Tab S7 FE

(Pocket-lint) - News that Samsung is working on cheaper tablets to join the Galaxy Tab S7 models launched in August 2020 has been circulating for some time - but new information suggests an interesting change in naming.

Details have surfaced that suggest the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite might be called the Galaxy Tab S7 FE instead, picking up the Fan Edition naming that proved popular on the Galaxy S21 FE.

With that phone proving to be something of a success - offering flagship hardware at much reduced prices - extending that name to tablets makes sense. It tells the customer that this tablet is about decent value for money, rather than being an entry-level tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is expected to have a 12.4-inch display that supports the S Pen, sit on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and get the same 9800mAh battery as the Galaxy Tab S7+.

That could make for a decent tablet, ideal for anyone who wants something to rival the standard iPad rather than the iPad Pro.

Exactly when Samsung might announce this new tablet - along with the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which is also expected - remains to be seen. These devices are unlikely to warrant an Unpacked event, so we expect that Samsung will just slip them out.

We wouldn't be surprised if Samsung aligned that with the postponed Mobile World Congress 2021, which is being held in June.

Writing by Chris Hall.