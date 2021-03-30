(Pocket-lint) - Samsung’s next tablet has leaked online. Called the Tab A7 Lite, an image of the tablet was shared by leaker Evan Blass on Voice.

The leak suggests it is a budget 8.7-inch device, complete with a single rear camera and no flash. It's rumoured to feature a MediaTek Helio P22T processor with 3GB of RAM and a 5,100mAh battery. Add it all up, and it's no iPad Pro, but it's still a welcomed addition to the Android tablet space, which is limited and currently dominated by Samsung (and Amazon's Fire tablets, though those run a forked version of Android).

The Tab A7 Lite is actually one of two “Lite” tablets Samsung is rumoured to launch in June, according to a separate leak from WalkingCat. The other tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, might sport a larger 12.4-inch display. GalaxyClub.nl thinks it might also offer 5G or Wi-Fi-only connectivity, and a Snapdragon 750G processor with 4GB of RAM. It's expected to be available in pink, green, black, and silver colours when it launches.

Keep in mind these two Lite tablets will follow the Tab S7 line from last year. In our review of the Tab S7+ model, which packs a luscious OLED screen, we said Android tablets don't get better than what it has to offer. If all-powerful is on your lists of musts, then you can't go wrong.

Don't forget Samsung also offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e. It features most of the fundamentals of Samsung's top-end Galaxy Tab S7+ but for a lot less money. You get excellent speakers and a lovely bold OLED screen, but there's no stylus support and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.