Samsung's latest rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active 3, is now available

- Starts at £539

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Tab Active 3 is now available. A rugged tablet designed for tough environments, it features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 follows the Galaxy Tab Active 2. And, like last year’s Galaxy Tab Active Pro, it now works better with gloves, offering physical navigation buttons rather than touch-sensitive ones, and there’s a settings option so it can recognise touches in “thin work gloves”.

Samsung is promising to support “up to three generations of Android OS upgrades" - but it will launch with Android 11.

Other features include a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, an Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB of RAM, either 64 or 128GB of storage (expandable by up to 1TB via microSD), fast-charging over USB or POGO pins, and a 5,050mAh removable battery.

Samsung said each of the new tablet’s cameras are optimised for barcode scanning. Plus, the tablet's S Pen is IP68 certified, as well.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is available in the UK, Europe, and Asia, in both LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi-only versions, starting at £539. You can get it from Samsung's Business website. For reference, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 started at $420 when it launched in the US in 2018.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.