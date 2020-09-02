Galaxy Tab A7 is Samsung's latest large everyday tablet

(Pocket-lint) - While the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablet lineup falls more into the iPad Pro competitor category, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is more of an everyday tablet. It looks rather utilitarian but should be robust, with a metal finish plus a "long-lasting battery" which is a large 7,040mAh. There's no fast charging though.

The Android 10 with One UI 2.5 tablet isn't based on Samsung's own Exynos hardware, instead opting for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662. That's a mid-range chipset but should provide more than enough power for most needs. It still boasts a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU sitting alongside 3GB of RAM.

It's slightly bigger than the standard iPad at 10.4-inches (versus 10.2) and boasts some impressive audio capability with quad Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. The LCD display is 2,000 x 1,200 pixels which is the same as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. That'll give you around 224 ppi.

Storage is set at either 32 or 64GB, while there's a microSD card slot as you'd expect for expandability. Cameras are 5MP on the front and 8MP on the back, while the tablet can also take a SIM card for 4G LTE connectivity.

An all-new Samsung Kids app has also been added - according to Samsung this "features a variety of educational and entertaining content". The Galaxy Tab A7 will be available in grey, silver and gold later this year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.