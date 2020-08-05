Samsung's Tab S7 and S7+ are powerful iPad Pro competitors

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled its latest tablets to rival the iPad Pro - the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ which come with a matching S Pen stylus.

Available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver, the S7 starts at £619 or £719 with 4G while the S7+ starts at £799 in the UK rising to £999 for a 5G version. You can pre-order now.

The two new tablets come in 11- and 12.4-inch screen sizes respectively. The smaller of the two has an 2,560 x 1,600 LCD display with 2,800 x 1,752 AMOLED on the larger tablet. Both have 120Hz refresh rates.

Each of the tablets run on the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ platfom, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard (plus microSD for expansion). There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There are also quadruple speaker setups, Dolby Atmos audio, and an option of 5G connectivity.

Both have dual 13-megapixel plus 5-megapixel ultra-wide cameras on the rear with an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with a 7,040mAh battery, while the S7+ will have a much larger 10,090mAh battery that will last for up to 16 hours of video playback.

Writing by Dan Grabham.