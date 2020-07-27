Samsung will soon unveil its latest tablet to rival the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface series, either during Unpacked or soon after.

However, there might be few details left to reveal as a major leak of press images and specifications seems to have spilled every bean in the tin.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ models will reportedly come in 11- and 12.4-inch screen sizes respectively, with the smaller of the two sporting LCD display tech, with AMOLED on the larger.

The resolutions will reportedly be 2560 x 1600 and 2800 x 1752, with both have 120Hz refresh rates.

Each of the tablets will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard (microSD for expansion).

Other key specs, as posted by WinFuture, include quadruple speaker setups, Dolby Atmos decoding, and an option of 5G connectivity.

1/6 WinFuture / @rquandt

Their cameras are said to be dual on the rear (13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra-wide) and 8-megapixels on the front.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with a 7,040mAh battery, while the S7+ will have a much larger 10,090mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 16 hours during continuous video playback.

Colour options, it is alleged, will be black, bronze and silver. They'll each come with a matching S Pen with 9ms latency.

To back all this up - specfically the colour choices - Winfuture got its hands on press renders, which you see above.

We hope to have official details on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in the coming weeks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.