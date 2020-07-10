Samsung is expected to unveil the latest in its long line of Android tablets during the upcoming Unpacked event in August.

We've heard a few rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in recent times, and now there is physical evidence - photos of the larger of the two have appeared as part of a certification document on Safety Korea's website.

Safety Korea tests electronic products for compliance with safety standards in the region, so the images will have been taken during that process.

They show the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ front and rear, with a few key details able to be gleaned.

As stated by SamMobile, the front shows a camera and little else, but the rear gives hint at a metal-body design and dual-camera setup. There is also an LED flash.

You can see a small cutout on the edge, most likely for storage of the S Pen. And you can see the "AKG" logo.

That effectively means it'll have on-board audio tuned by the Samsung-owned speaker brand. It is said that it'll have quad speakers, but there's no visual evidence, naturally.

Other specifications have recently leaked too. It will reportedly run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor, have a 12.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, and a 10,090mAh battery.

Each of the S7+ and smaller S7 (at 11-inches) tablets will sport an 8-megapixel front camera, while the rear dual camera setup will be 13- and 5-megapixels.

They will run Android 10 out of the box.

We'll find out everything for sure come Unpacked on 5 August 2020.