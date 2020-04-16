Samsung has officially unveiled its latest affordable Android tablet, with pre-orders now open for a 30 April shipping date.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs £349 for the Wi-Fi only model, £399 for the LTE edition and runs on Android 10 with the company's One UI 2 software in top. There is an upgraded S Pen stylus in the box.

The tablet has a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 TFT LCD display and comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the rear. There is a 5-megapixel cam on the front too, ideal for video calling.

Its processor is eight-core (quad 2.3GHz + quad 1.7GHz), supported by 4GB of RAM of memory.

There is 64GB of on board storage, with microSD card expansion available (up to 1TB).

Sound is provided by the Samsung-owned audio brand, AKG, and with Dolby Atmos support.

A 7,040mAh battery gives plenty of play time between charges and a Samsung partnership with YouTube gives you four months of free YouTube Premium from the box.

In addition, all orders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite placed with participating retailers between 16 April and 26 May are eligible for a free grey book cover for the device. You just need to claim it via Samsung's own website.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in Oxford grey and Angora blue.