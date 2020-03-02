Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite incoming, leak suggests

Samsung in 2020 is going all-in on its range of Lite products. We've seen the Note 10 Lite and the S10 Lite, as revealed at CES 2020, and now it's time for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to enter the limelight, leaks suggest.

Predicted to be the lower-spec version of the Galaxy Tab S6 - which we reviewed back in September 2019 - the Lite is all about cutting the price point by relying on less high-end hardware.

The S6 Lite is said to come in two versions - the SM-P615 and SM-P610 - to differentiate between Wi-Fi only and 4G/LTE versions. Don't expect 5G here, though, as that's the job of the Tab S6 5G, as announced in January 2020.

There's not a lot of information about the full spec of what to expect, but we anticipate that this model will still come with S Pen stylus compatibility and be of size to slot into a number of additional peripherals, such as an add-on keyboard.

The only spec details that have been shown include the Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB RAM, Android 10 operating system, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and 64GB/128GB storage options.

We'll be bringing more info as and when we know it.