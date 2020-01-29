Samsung recently confirmed the "world's first 5G tablet" would come to market shortly after CES 2020.

Now, it's announcing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G. It's effectively a 5G model of the Galaxy Tab S6, with a 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) sAMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor running the show, but it obviously also contains a 5G modem. Other features include 6GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The tablet also supports HDR and comes with an included stylus.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Tab S6 G5 will be available only in South Korea from 30 January, according to Samsung's South Korean arm. It starts at 999,900 won (about $848). Samsung hasn't said whether it will release globally or in the US. However, Samsung has been talking about it in news releases for the past month or so, we'd expect it to hit international markets sooner rather than later.

The new tablet is virtually unchanged from the original Wi-Fi and LTE models, with one exception: the addition of a Snapdragon X50 5G modem (compared to no modem on the Wi-Fi model, and an X24 LTE modem on the LTE version.)

Check out our review of the standard, non-5G tablet here.