Samsung officially confirmed that it was bringing the "world's first 5G tablet" to market shortly before the start of CES 2020. Now we know some of the key specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will effectively be the same as the existing Tab S6, with a 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) sAMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor running the show, but will obviously also contain a 5G modem.

A pic and spec list was posted by Korean website IT Home, reportedly from a source at "Emperor News".

It also revealed that the device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot allows for expansion by up to a further 1TB.

Like the current Tab S6, the 5G tablet will come with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, while a two-camera unit will be on the rear - 13-megapixel wide and 5-megapixel ultrawide.

The battery will also be the same, with a capacity of 7,040mAh which results in up to 15 hours of video playback time.

The 5G Galaxy Tab S6 seems to be available in just the one colour, Mountain Gray (which also sounds like a type of tea).

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed, but considering Samsung is already taking about it in news releases, we'd expect it to hit the market sooner rather than later.