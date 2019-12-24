Samsung is about to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S6

If there's one thing we learnt about Samsung this year, it's that the company is going all-out for 5G with variants of the S10, Galaxy Note and A-Series all supporting the new standard. Now it's about to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab - which would be the first 5G tablet.

The device - with the model number SM-T866N - will launch in South Korea first officially, though we'd expect it to roll out to other key 5G markets after that as Samsung seeks to show it's the main choice for 5G devices. And yes, that includes the US and UK - it may even debut at CES in early January.

The device already has a few certifications for that market but an even bigger clue is that it has already been included in a promotional flyer from Samsung promoting various offers when you buy a Galaxy Tab with or without the S Pen stylus.

The new tablet also already has an official support page online - more than a little clue that it's incoming.

We're not expecting the Galaxy Tab S6 5G to look any different than its sister model - so it'll still have the same design and 10.5-inch AMOLED display. It's expected that the 5G model would use a Qualcomm 855 alongside the X50 5G modem.