Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab S6, bringing a range of new features to its leading productivity tablet.

There are big changes to the S Pen on the Tab S6, with a range of new gestures supported and called S Pen Air actions, thanks to its Bluetooth connection to the tablet. Samsung says that you'll be able to control video and photo functions while the tablet is not in your hands.

The S Pen will also charge wirelessly, giving you 10 hours of use from a single charge, connecting magnetically to the rear of the tablet to inductively charge.

The Galaxy Tab S6 itself has a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display which sounds a lot like previous versions of this tablet and again has Dolby Atmos and AKG-tuned quad speakers, so it should be great for immersive entertainment. A new addition is an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the display for ease of unlocking, just like Samsung's phones.

There's still a leaning towards productivity, with the S Pen able to work with Samsung Notes to convert handwriting into text automatically - with support for Microsoft Word as an export format. There's also support for Samsung DeX as we've seen previously on such devices, meaning you can convert this into a desktop-like working environment, with apps in windows for added convenience.

We've found DeX to be a powerful tool previously, great for those wanting to side-step some of the limitations of Android Pie as a working environment.

Around the rear there's a dual camera arrangement, with an ultra-wide lens for the first time. Whether you'll use it or not is a different matter.

Samsung says you'll get 15 hours of video playback from the 7040mAh battery, while the whole thing is powered by a 7nm octo-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - although Samsung says there may be some regional variation here. There are options for 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage with support for microSD storage expansion, as well as an LTE option.

It's said to cost $649 in the US and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is going to be available in late August. The keyboard cover will be sold separately.

