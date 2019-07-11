Samsung recently released the Galaxy Tab S5E, which followed the Tab S5, and now it looks like it might soon launch a Tab S6 successor.

First, let's back up: Yesterday, a leaked Samsung product roadmap, coupled with a report from CashKaro, suggested Samsung would release a Tab S5 in Q3 this year to take on the Apple iPad. It will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. If true, it'd be one of the most premium Android tablets you could buy. However, it may be called Tab S6.

Leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) told his Twitter followers that Samsung will use Tab S6 branding for this year's flagship tablet. Leaked images of this tablet have also surfaced online. SamMobile has said it will come with a new S Pen, which can wirelessly charge from the tablet while magnetically attached to the rear, and 91Mobiles is claiming it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The 10.5-inch tablet will reportedly also include dual cameras on its rear. Lastly, Samsung's upcoming tablet was recently certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. Add it all up, and it seems like this tablet is real and coming soon. Perhaps it'll show up at Samsung's Unpacked event on 7 August. However, last year, the company issued a standalone announcement for the Galaxy Tab S4.