There's a new rugged Samsung tablet on the horizon

It looks like Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Android tablet - the Galaxy Tab Active Pro, thought to be a successor to 2017's Galaxy Tab Active 2. And before that came the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active.

The device may be announced at Samsung's IFA 2019 press event. Since it stopped launching the Galaxy Note at the early September event, the Berlin tech show tends to be where Samsung talks about tablet and computing devices.

We've already seen the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S5e from Samsung this year but this new tablet will doubtless be more rugged, targeting businesses who need more hardy devices. Now trademark info has been spotted by Dutch site LetsGoDigital that drops a big hint that another Galaxy Tab is on the horizon. The EUIPO listing - Europe's trademark office - mentions "Tab Active Pro", with its details listed as a "tablet computer".

The trademark is still listed as being under examination currently.

Judging on previous Samsung rugged tablets, there will be dust and waterproofing. The previous Tab Active 2 had an 8-inch display, but this new tablet might well be bigger, of course.

LetsGoDigital goes on to mention that the submission is from Fieldfisher LLP, a British law firm who has also submitted trademarks on behalf of Samsung including the Galaxy S10 and others.