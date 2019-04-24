After four years, Samsung is to re-enter the big screen tablet market again with a new Galaxy View model.

The Samsung Galaxy View 2 has been revealed in full in a promotional video posted on YouTube by AT&T, although it is yet to feature the device on its own website.

The video reveals that the new model is smaller than the original Galaxy View. It is still massive for a tablet, with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen, and is being marketed by AT&T as a "mobile TV".

It has 4G LTE connectivity, so can be used to stream content without a Wi-Fi connection, and includes Dolby Atmos sound and quad speakers for better audio.

There is even a TV mode, to reinforce its positioning.

Other key specs include a 12,000mAh battery, 64GB of on-board storage and a microSD card slot that can expand that by up to a further 400GB.

The View 2 runs on Android, of course, so can be used as a regular tablet too, but is likely too heavy for most casual gaming uses.

We're waiting to find out details on the processor, GPU and several other internal specifications, but a previous Geekbench leak claimed it runs on an Exynos 7885 chipset with 3GB of RAM.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy View 2 will be an AT&T exclusive in the US. There is no word yet on whether it will hit the UK or other markets.

Pricing and availability are also yet to be revealed.