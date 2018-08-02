Samsung slipped out another tablet - the Galaxy Tab A 10.5

Samsung has announced a second tablet - the Galaxy Tab A 10.5, aimed at normal people who just want to watch iPlayer and send emojis over Messenger.

The Korean behemoth made a bit of a song and dance about the new Galaxy Tab S4 yesterday - a pro tablet with included S Pen and the ability to connect up a keyboard and mouse and use it like a PC.

But it forgot to even mention there was a second tablet to us. Which is rather surprising as the 530g Tab A 10.5 is quite noteworthy as Samsung's key mainstream tablet. Like the S4, it's available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi plus LTE variants.

As you'd expect there's a 10.5-inch screen (1,920×1,200) and four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. You can also switch the tab into Kids Mode with a child-friendly interface, apps and browser. There are also eight child-friendly apps already on the device including a Brio railway one (which we're actually going to go away and try ASAP!).

There's a Type-C port for charging, microSD support to top up the 32GB of onboard storage and 3GB of memory. As with the S4, the underpinnings are Qualcomm-based - this time using the Snapdragon 450 platform.

Camera-wise, there's a 8 megapixel unit on the back and 5 megapixel on the front. There's no 4K playback or recording, instead sticking with Full HD 30fps for recording (though you can playback 60fps).

As with the Tab S4,m there's a 7,300mAh battery on board. Samsung cited a 16 hour battery life while playing video on the Tab S4, so expect the same or a little better here.

Samsung has another event on 9 August, when it will unveil the Galaxy Note 9.

We're expecting the new Galaxy Watch to debut soon, too - but that will probably be at IFA 2018 late this month: Samsung accidentally reveals new Galaxy Watch on its website