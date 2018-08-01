This is Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S4 pro tablet

The Galaxy Tab S4 is upon us and you can see it in the reveal video above, aimed at pro tablet users who don't want to carry around a laptop.

Galaxy Tab S4 UK pricing will be £599 for the Wi-Fi-only model and £649 for the LTE model.

The Tab S4 comes with its own S-Pen and it features Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound (there are four speakers, as you'd expect). There's also a new £119 Book Cover Keyboard and support for Samsung DeX for a "PC-like experience" using Android apps including Microsoft Office. You can connect up a Bluetooth mouse, too.

The tablet is similar in size to the Galaxy Tab S3 but the Tab S4 has narrower bezels to fit in a large Super AMOLED 10.5-inch 16:10 display. It has a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution which works out at 287ppi.

The tablet is based on Android 8.1 running on top of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 256GB of onboard storage (there's a microSD slot, too, as you'd expect).

USB-C is used for charging and connectivity (yes, you can hook it up to an external display and dual-screen) while there's also Bluetooth 5.0. Samsung says the 7,300mAh battery offers up to 16 hours of video playback.

Camera specs are relatively decent for a tablet with a 13 megapixel rear camera and 8 megapixel front video cam. Recording capabilities are up to 30fps 4K.

Leaks suggested Samsung was getting rid of all the hardware buttons on the Galaxy Tab, and the final reveal backs this up.

Samsung does have another event on 9 August, when it will unveil the Galaxy Note 9.

We're expecting the new Galaxy Watch to debut soon, too - but that will probably be at IFA 2018 late this month: Samsung accidentally reveals new Galaxy Watch on its website