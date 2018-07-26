Samsung will announce a product more than a week before its Unpacked event or IFA 2018 shenanigans, Pocket-lint has learnt.

We don't yet know exactly what might be unveiled, but Samsung's UK PR has informed us that a "brand new addition to the Samsung Galaxy device line-up" will be made official on its own Samsung.com website on Wednesday 1 August.

It suggests that readers go to the site at 4pm BST that day to find out more (11am EDT, 8am PDT).

There are few other clues apart from the statement that, at that time, you will "hear about Samsung’s latest mobile offering and get a special sneak peek at what's to come this summer".

It definitely won't be the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. That is definitely the main focus of Unpacked on 9 August. And we doubt it will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch, as that has long been said to launch at the same time.

That leaves the much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, which was previously thought to be getting an IFA unveiling. It might also be the mysterious Samsung Galaxy J-Series phone spotted on the Wi-Fi Aliiance website a few weeks ago.

Whatever device it may be, Pocket-lint will bring you all the details as they happen.