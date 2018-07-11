Your eyes aren't deceiving you, this really is the white Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

We've heard a fair bit about Samsung's forthcoming new premium tablet in recent times. We've even seen leaked press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 before, but the latest to drip onto the 'net are the tech equivalent of the white and gold/blue and black dress meme.

The main image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, as posted on his Twitter feed by @evleaks, apparently shows the white version. No, really.

Okay, it's not an optical illusion, like the aforementioned dress, because the "white" refers to the rear of the device and the new S Pen. However, the front bezel is black and because it is pictured with an optional keyboard case accessory, the tablet looks completely black.

You can see the white rear in an additional leaked shot.

It's still a cheek calling it white though. Although that might also be confirmation that the mythical "gold" Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is actually gold and blue - as some have suggested.

Back to the Tab S4 and previous rumours have revealed some of the spec too. It is said to come with a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There will also, reportedly, be a 12-megapixel camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

It was thought that we would find out more at IFA 2018, taking place at the end of August. But, considering the presence of the new S Pen in the shots - which will launch with the Galaxy Note 9 - the Tab S4 could launch during Samsung Unpacked on 9 August instead.

You can watch that event here to find out.