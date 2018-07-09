Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again

The tablet market may soon get the kick it needs to become exciting again. Samsung is already rumoured to be unveiling a new, premium Galaxy Tab S4 soon and now images have emerged of a couple of other slates from the Korean manufacturer.

A couple of hands-on pics have appeared online - on tablet-centric website TabletMonkeys - allegedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced2 and Galaxy Tab Advanced2 XL - or Galaxy Tab A2 and Galaxy Tab A2 XL, as it is expected they will be shortened to.

These are said to be more affordable alternatives to the Tab S4 and replace the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 released a couple of years ago.

Rumoured specs include a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display on the Tab A2, with Samsung's Exynos 7870 chip running the show, plus 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The image of the A2 shows no physical buttons at the bottom of the screen, so navigation will likely be on-screen, and there is said to be a USB-C port for charging.

The Galaxy Tab A2 XL will be larger (naturally) and specs are said to include Android 8.1 Oreo, USB Type-C again, but also a 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be Bluetooth 4.2 (on both surely?) and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

Although there is no word on availability or launch, we would put money on these devices appearing at IFA 2018 in Berlin at the beginning of September.