Samsung will surely unveil its latest tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, soon. It has been popping up in rumour reports since February and each snippet of speculation has pointed to an imminent release.

However, we hadn't actually seen any leaked images of the forthcoming device before. Now, what looks to be an official press render has appeared online and it must be the final piece of the jigsaw.

AndroidHeadlines claims that a reliable source supplied the image, so the usual caveats apply, but we already know about the tablet's existence and even if mocked-up the pic has elements that ring true.

For example, the "Tuned by AKG" logo on the rear. Samsung owns the AKG brand after its acquisition of Harman in 2017. And while they work largely autonomously, it has used AKG audio engineers to work on in-ear headphones that come with Galaxy phones in recent times.

Also, let's face it, the fairly bland design shown in the image matches typical Galaxy Tabs over the last few generations. A tablet is a tablet, after all.

Previous rumours, including a GFXBench test, have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S4 will come with 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is said to have a 12-megapixel camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

If the picture is genuine, we might see it launched on 24 August (the date on the homescreen). Maybe that's the on-sale date though and we actually see the Tab S4 unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 during the Samsung Unpacked event on 9 August. That sounds plausible enough.