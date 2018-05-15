Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 name confirmed; launch imminent following certification

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 has managed to remain largely leak-free. The last murmurings we heard were back in February, when it was suggested it would launch at MWC.

That obviously didn't happen, but an official launch may now not be too far off. The Tab S4 has already passed through Wi-Fi certification, earlier this month, but now it has passed through Bluetooth certification too. This suggests a launch could be very soon. The Bluetooth filing has also confirmed the Galaxy Tab S4 name.

The filing mentions the upcoming tablet will feature Bluetooth 5.0, meaning it will use the Snapdragon 835 processor, which is now a year old having been replaced by the 845. It's a strange move for Samsung to use an older processor, but it did the same with the Galaxy Tab S3, using 2016's flagship Snapdragon processor in a 2017 model. It could well be saving the very latest chip for its Pro series tablet instead.

Not much else is known about the Tab S4. A benchmark listing from February showed it to have a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. No other specs have leaked since then, but they still could be subject to change. We'll of course keep our eyes peeled for any further developments.