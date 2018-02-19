Samsung to unveil Galaxy Tab S4 at MWC?

Samsung may unveil more than just the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at MWC this coming weekend, as a GFXBench listing reveals the South Korean tech giant may have a new Galaxy Tab S4 up its sleeve as well.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S3 at Mobile World Congress in 2017, so it's logical to assume a follow-up model will be launched this year, but this is the first piece of evidence to suggest a new tablet is on the way.

The GFXBench listing shows a Samsung tablet with the model number SM-T835, which follows on from the SM-T825 model number of the LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S3. It reveals the tablet has a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED display, a slight change from the 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display of the previous model.

While the exact processor isn't listed, the new tablet will have a 2.3GHz octa-core chipset with Adreno 540 graphics. This suggests the Tab S4 will have a Snapdragon 835 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 845, because the latter uses Adreno 630 graphics.

Samsung did a similar thing with Galaxy Tab S3, using 2016's Snapdragon 820 processor in what was a 2017 tablet. Considering the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which will be launched this weekend at MWC, will use the Snapdragon 845, it's a strange move from Samsung.

Elsewhere, the Tab S4 will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The GFXBench listing doesn't confirm, but the Tab S4 may arrive in a Wi-Fi only model and should have AKG-tuned speakers, an S Pen stylus and an optional keyboard.

With just a week to go until Samsung's press conference at MWC, we don't have long to wait at all to see if a new tablet will indeed be introduced for 2018.