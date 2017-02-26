Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S3 premium Android tablet with S Pen stylus

It's becoming increasingly difficult for manufacturers to keep their new products under wraps until the official unveiling, and Samsung especially is no exception.

The South Korean tech giant has officially unveiled the heavily leaked Galaxy Tab S3 today at Mobile World Congress, and it looks to be a serious contender to the Apple iPad.

The Galaxy Tab S3 has a 9.7in 2048x1536 Super AMOLED display, that not only supports 4K content, but HDR as well. It runs on a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM and Vulcan API graphics for enhanced gaming performance. You get 32GB of internal storage and this can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Around the back you'll find a 13MP camera with autofocus and a 5MP camera on the front complete with flash.

Samsung has also taken full advantage of its recent acquisition of Harman by employing speakers tuned by AKG; one of its audio subsidiaries.

Just as we saw from a leaked user manual, the Galaxy Tab S3 supports, and comes supplied with an S Pen stylus for the firtest time. There's no port for it, as it's a separate accessory, but the stylus will work with other Samsung products that support the S Pen's functions, such as the Note family of smartphones.

The keyboard dock connector that was previously rumoured has made an appearance, too, and this allows a keyboard to be magnetically connected, rather than rely on Bluetooth. Samsung has also made a range of folio cases to help protect the tablet.

Other specs include a 6,000mAh battery with Fast Charging technology, 4K video recording and Android 7.0 Nougat. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be available to pre-order from 17 March and will hit stores on 31 March.