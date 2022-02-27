Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2022: When is it and how to watch online?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung often dominates Mobile World Congress, but doesn't always have an event aligned with the huge mobile show in Barcelona.

With Galaxy Unpacked in the weeks before MWC, when Samsung does launch at the show it's often to showcase something else from its extensive product line-up. That's what is expected now that Samsung has confirmed it will have an MWC event.

Samsung has confirmed that it will be livestreaming an event on 27 February at 19:00 CET. Here are the global times:

San Francisco - 10:00 PST

New York - 13:00 EST

London - 18:00 GMT

Berlin - 19:00 CET

New Delhi - 23:30 IST

Tokyo - 03:00 JST, 28 Feb

Sydney - 05:00 AEDT, 28 Feb

This will be a livestreamed event, so you'll be able to watch the action online, through Samsung's social channels and on YouTube. We've embedded it right at the top of this page for your convenience.

With the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series already announced, Samsung is going to be looking a other areas.

The brief teaser that Samsung has shared opens with a laptop, so we could be seeing something from the Galaxy Book range. In fact, Samsung goes on to confirm that in a blog post, saying that it's going to be doing more to bring smartphone and laptop experiences closer, while also making quite a big commitment to Intel.

We have no details about exactly what will launch, but it will be thin and light - and it looks like it will be Windows and Intel based.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Cam Bunton.