  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Samsung tablet news

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 could be a true iPad Pro rival with S Pen stylus and keyboard dock

|
GalaxyClub Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 could be a true iPad Pro rival with S Pen stylus and keyboard dock
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

- Leaked manual shows S Pen accessory and keyboard connector

- S Pen won't have dedicated slot, will stay separate from tablet

- Galaxy Tab S3 will be unveiled on 26 February at MWC

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could be a genuine iPad Pro rival after the alleged manual has leaked online, just a week ahead of its expected launch at Mobile World Congress. The manual confirms a previous rumour, that the Tab S3 can be used with Samsung's S Pen stylus.

However, there won't be a dedicated slot in the tablet to house the stylus in, so if you're going to use it, you'll need to carry it around separately. The iPad Pro can be used with the Apple Pencil, and it too doesn't have a slot to put it in when it's not in use.

Where Samsung could get the upper hand over Apple is that the Tab S3 is expected to ship with the stylus, whereas Apple charges extra for the Pencil.

GalaxyClubsamsung s galaxy tab s3 could be a true ipad pro rival with s pen stylus and keyboard dock image 2

One of the features the S Pen stylus can be used for is called Screen Off Memo, which, as its name suggests, will let you write notes and memos on the screen without having to turn it on. You'll then be able to save those memos to the Samsung Notes app.

The leaked manual also reveals a keyboard dock port, which looks similar to those found on the iPad Pro and Surface tablets. It suggests Samsung will offer a keyboard that can connect to the tablet to turn it into a 2-in-1 device, without having to rely on a Bluetooth connection, which will drain battery life.

The manual also confirms the Galaxy Tab S3 will retain a 3.5mm headphone port alongside a USB Type-C for charging and front-mounted home button with fingerprint scanner, something that was teased in the official MWC invite.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 certainly has the features and likely the looks, to take on Apple's premium tablet. All eyes will be on it in Barcelona this coming Sunday the 26 February.

PopularIn Tablets
Microsoft Surface Go out today in the US, 23 August in the UK
Face ID is definitely coming to a super-thin bezel iPad Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 initial review: A tablet that means business
Samsung slipped out another tablet - the Galaxy Tab A 10.5
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs Galaxy Tab S3: What's the difference?
This is Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S4 pro tablet with S Pen
Comments