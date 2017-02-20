Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 could be a true iPad Pro rival with S Pen stylus and keyboard dock

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could be a genuine iPad Pro rival after the alleged manual has leaked online, just a week ahead of its expected launch at Mobile World Congress. The manual confirms a previous rumour, that the Tab S3 can be used with Samsung's S Pen stylus.

However, there won't be a dedicated slot in the tablet to house the stylus in, so if you're going to use it, you'll need to carry it around separately. The iPad Pro can be used with the Apple Pencil, and it too doesn't have a slot to put it in when it's not in use.

Where Samsung could get the upper hand over Apple is that the Tab S3 is expected to ship with the stylus, whereas Apple charges extra for the Pencil.

One of the features the S Pen stylus can be used for is called Screen Off Memo, which, as its name suggests, will let you write notes and memos on the screen without having to turn it on. You'll then be able to save those memos to the Samsung Notes app.

The leaked manual also reveals a keyboard dock port, which looks similar to those found on the iPad Pro and Surface tablets. It suggests Samsung will offer a keyboard that can connect to the tablet to turn it into a 2-in-1 device, without having to rely on a Bluetooth connection, which will drain battery life.

The manual also confirms the Galaxy Tab S3 will retain a 3.5mm headphone port alongside a USB Type-C for charging and front-mounted home button with fingerprint scanner, something that was teased in the official MWC invite.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 certainly has the features and likely the looks, to take on Apple's premium tablet. All eyes will be on it in Barcelona this coming Sunday the 26 February.