Galaxy Tab S3 leaks reveal Samsung's next iPad rival

Samsung may finally be ready to launch its long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3. It was expected to be released way back in September at IFA 2016, but alas, nothing showed up. Since then, specifications have allegedly been uncovered by Weibo, and picked up by Sammobile.

Weibo's source claims the iPad rival will come with Samsung's own Exynos 7420 processor, backed up by 4GB of RAM. However there has since been a conficting report from GFXBench, which says the Galaxy Tab S3 will in fact be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor, along with 4GB of RAM.

It's hard to say right now which processor will be used. Samsung did use it's own for the Galaxy Tab S2, and the Exynos 7420 is one of the company's latest. We'll have to wait for more spec leaks or the official unveiling to find out for sure.

The GFXBench specs also reveal a 2048 x 1536 9.7in display and Android 7.0 Nougat out-the-box.

The Weibo posting says the Galaxy Tab S3 will get UFS 2.0 (Universal Flash Storage) which should result in a slight boost in speed when accessing files and opening apps. Elsewhere there should be a fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port, there's no word on whether it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Considering the Galaxy S8 smartphone is expected to hold on to port, we'd hazard a guess and say the tablet will too.

The rear camera is said to be 12-megapixels and internal storage should be 32GB, just like its predecessor.

Sammobile has previously said there will be two version of the Galaxy Tab S3 in terms of screen sizes. The only one we know about so far has a 9.7-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S2 was available in 9.7 and 8in variants, so we expect Samsung to carry this through with the S3. There is also said to be Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi with LTE variants, too.

There's no official word on when we can expect to see the Galaxy Tab S3 appear, but with Mobile World Congress fast approaching, we'd hope for an unveiling or at least an update soon.