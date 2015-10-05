Samsung Galaxy View is an iPad Pro rival with a crazy 18.5-inch screen, amazing leaked specs reveal all

Samsung teased a Galaxy View device at the end of its IFA 2015 Gear S2 media briefing, giving hints that it is some form of tablet but in a "new category". Now a set of leaked specifications reveal much more about the device and it seems that once again Samsung is taking Apple on head-to-head.

The Galaxy View seems to be an iPad Pro rival, except it is taking the concept of a large screen tablet even further by sporting a massive 18.5-inch display.

A whole raft of specifications have appeared on benchmark testing site GFXBench of a device called the Samsung SM-T670. This is thought to be the previously teased Galaxy View tablet, and serial Twitter leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), who is rarely wrong about such things, has confirmed they genuine.

They reveal that the Galaxy View will be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7 processor, running at 1.6GHz. The graphics processing will be handled by an ARM Mali-T720 chip, and there is 2GB of RAM on board (rounded up from the 1.8GB listed on the test).

It also states that there is 25GB of storage on the device, which likely translates to 32GB when system software and other factors are taken into account.

But the headline specification is that monster screen. It is listed at 18.5-inches, although its resolution is just Full HD 1920 x 1080, which gives a pixel per inch score of just 122.

The tablet tested runs Android 5.1.1 and there is a fron-facing camera but no rear - after all, do you really want to hold that up to take snaps? The front camera is apparently 2-megapixels and capable of Full HD video recording.

Blass adds that the tablet will have a massive battery to go with the giant screen; it will be 5,700mAh, he claims.

We're not sure when we might find out more on an official front, but considering it's starting to make an appearance on GFXBench, there's every likelihood that Samsung will announce something soon.