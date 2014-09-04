Samsung Galaxy Tab Active is Sammy's toughest slate with stylus yet

Samsung has announced a new member of its Galaxy Tab family and this one in a toughie, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active.

The Active is the same name given to the tough version of the Galaxy S5. Like that, this tablet is also built to withstand anything.

The Galaxy Tab Active is IP67 rated meaning it can survived a 1.2-metre drop while also being water and dust resistant – meaning it can be left on a beach or dunked underwater without any worries.

The Tab Active has an 8-inch TFT screen running a 1280 x 800 resolution for a 188ppi. It's powered by a 1.2Ghz quad-core processor backed by 1.5GB of RAM. There's 16GB internal storage expandable to by a further 64GB using microSD. On the rear is a 3.1-megapixel auto focus camera with flash and on the front is a 1.2-megapixel selfie camera.

The tablet comes with the Android 4.4 KitKat operating system, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with GLONASS.

It also features a 4,450mAh battery that Samsung says gives 8 to 10 hours of use. This can be removed so for those carry spare that battery life can be double or more.

The tablet also features Samsung's C-Pen stylus, ideal for those working with documents or wishing to draw using the tablet. But it's aimed more at those working outdoors with gloves that still want to use the touchscreen.

The Galaxy Tab Active comes in two connectivity options: Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi and 4G LTE using a SIM.

The tablet is aimed at business sales so release date and pricing have not yet been announced. Here's hoping anybody can get their hands on it soon.

READ: Dyson 360 Eye: Robotic vacuum cleaner coming to the UK 2015