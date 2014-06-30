Samsung giving free NOW TV movie subscriptions with Galaxy Tab S tablets

Samsung has announced several exclusive content deals for its Galaxy Tab S tablets including a partnership with Sky that results in free NOW TV subscriptions for buyers of the devices.

Free with every Galaxy Tab S 10.5 or 8.4-inch tablet sold in the UK from 4 July is three-months of no strings attached access to NOW TV's Sky Movies Pass. That includes live streaming of all 11 Sky Movies channels and on demand streaming of every movie available on the network for that period.

At present, that includes films such as The Wolverine, Elysium with Matt Damon, Kick-Ass 2 and many more. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and Gravity are planned to debut on the service in August.

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Tab S review

You don't have to restrict your viewing to the Galaxy Tab S models either as up to four devices, including games consoles, smartphones and other tablets, can be registered to run the service.

Also included with the Galaxy Tab S is a free digital book a month through Kindle for Samsung and up to six months free Deezer music streaming.