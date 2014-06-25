4 July: Americans get fireworks, we get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S

Samsung has announced the UK release date for its Galaxy Tab S tablets. The 8.4 and 10.5-inch devices will hit stores in the country on 4 July.

The two different screen-sized devices each come with Super AMOLED displays with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolutions. That naturally means the 8.4-inch equivalent will look a tad sharper, thanks to cramming in more pixels per square inch, but both are impressive in a day when Full HD or HD screens are the norm.

They both also feature Samsung Exynos 5 Octa-core processors (1.9GHz quad-core and 1.3GHz quad-core) or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 2.3GHz quad-core processor, depending on the variant. The latter is used in the Wi-Fi plus 4G LTE versions, the former in the Wi-Fi-only edition. All versions come with 3GB of RAM.

They are also available with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage (with microSD card slots capable of expanding those by a further 128GB). And two colour schemes - titanium bronze and dazzling white - are on offer.

The major difference between the models, bar the screen sizes, is that the 10.5-inch tablet has an huge capacity 7,900mAh battery, while the 8.4-incher has a 4,900mAh battery. Both come with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed with Samsung's TouchWiz on the top.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Wi-Fi-only is priced at £319, while the 10.4-inch equivalent is £399.